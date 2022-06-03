New Book, ‘Buffalo Soldiers and Band Music’ – The Suburban Times

Phil Raschke news story.

The Tacoma Buffalo Soldiers Museum and the Lakewood History Museum are delighted to announce the release of the new book “Buffalo Soldiers and Band Music” written by Susan Hintz of Lolo, MT.

The book is a detailed history of the 25th Infantry Band at Fort Missoula, Montana from 1888 to 1898. During this period the 25th Infantry was one of four all black regiments serving mainly on the rapidly developing western frontier. Black soldiers were relatively new to the west and were met with the same discrimination as their counterparts in the more populated north and south.

Quality entertainment, however, was also in short supply in the small towns and trail camps dotting the west. But each Buffalo Soldier regiment had its own band and these bands reached out to the local communities for parades, concerts and other performances. Besides peacekeeping, this outreach created a wealth of good will and respect.

But who were these band members and what were their lives actually like during their service. Author Susan Hintz has researched the lives of the members of the 25th Regimental Band and her book is filled with biographies, genealogical research and daily reports that give you a glimpse of these men, before, during and after their time in the 25th Infantry Band.

Hintz’s fascinating book is now available for sale at both the Tacoma Buffalo Soldiers Museum, 1940 S Wilkeson St. (253-272-4257) open Wednesday and Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm and the Lakewood History Museum located at 6114 Motor Ave SW (253-682-3480) open Friday and Saturday from noon to 4 pm. Price for the book is $20 with proceeds being donated to the museum. Both museums have 24/7 answering machines. Each copy is personally autographed by the author. You may also purchase a copy direct from Susan Hintz at: sooze471@hotmail.com. Author price is $20 plus $4 shipping and handling.