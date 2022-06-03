Lakewood Water District Commissioners honor the 28th & 29th District Representatives – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakewood Water District.

The Lakewood Water District Commissioners honored the 28th & 29th District Representatives during the May 19, 2022, Board of Commissioners meeting for their dedication in securing $5.56M for the Scotts Well GAC System. This funding allowed the District to build the GAC (Granulated Activated Carbon) system to remove PFAS.

“Thank you for your dedication and pursuit in the interest of our ratepayers by finding funding for this project. The District can keep the rates down for our ratepayers and for our most vulnerable population who cannot afford rate increases. This helps make their water safe and reliable,” said General Manager Randy Black.

Thank you to our State Representatives:

28th District Senator T’wina Nobles

28th District Representative Dan Bronoske

28th District Representative Mari Leavitt

29th District Senator Steve Conway

29th District Representative Steve Kirby

29th District Representative Melanie Morgan

For photos, please see the Lakewood Water District Facebook page.