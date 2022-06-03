Gravelly Lake Dr and Washington Blvd both open – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.
Gravelly Lake Drive and Washington Boulevard are open. A single night closure will be required to pave the section of Gravelly between Nyanza and Pacific Highway and the portion of Nyanza just northeast of Gravelly the week after next. A series of localized night closures will be required for the contractor to stripe the road in a few weeks. Please be observant during daytime hours as the contractor may have some localized lane closures during the day to complete punch list items in the next few weeks.
Leave a Reply