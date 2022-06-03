Gravelly Lake Dr and Washington Blvd both open – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Gravelly Lake Drive and Washington Boulevard are open. A single night closure will be required to pave the section of Gravelly between Nyanza and Pacific Highway and the portion of Nyanza just northeast of Gravelly the week after next. A series of localized night closures will be required for the contractor to stripe the road in a few weeks. Please be observant during daytime hours as the contractor may have some localized lane closures during the day to complete punch list items in the next few weeks.