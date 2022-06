Classy Chassis announcement.

LAKEWOOD – Classy Chassis’ Automatic Wash tunnel at 7701 Custer Road W in Lakewood will be temporarily closed June 6-8 for planned improvements.

Interior Express services will still be available at a limited capacity. All other departments/services (Detailing, Lobby, Xpress Lube, Classic Coffee) will remain open.

Should we complete the improvements early, we will open early and post that information to Classy Chassis website or Facebook page.