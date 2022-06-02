West Pierce Fire & Rescue’s Annual Open House Event Returns – The Suburban Times

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement.

On Saturday, June 4th, West Pierce Fire & Rescue will host its annual Duck Daze Open House event at Station 31 in University Place. This event is fun for the entire family, fully equipped with fire engine tours, games, safety information, custom-fit bike helmets and life jackets, and much more! The event is held in conjunction with the Duck Daze parade hosted by the City of University Place.

What

Duck Daze Open House

Where

West Pierce Fire & Rescue Station 31

3631 Drexler Drive W, University Place

When

Saturday, June 4

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.