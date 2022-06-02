 West Pierce Fire & Rescue’s Annual Open House Event Returns – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue’s Annual Open House Event Returns

· Leave a Comment ·

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement.

On Saturday, June 4th, West Pierce Fire & Rescue will host its annual Duck Daze Open House event at Station 31 in University Place. This event is fun for the entire family, fully equipped with fire engine tours, games, safety information, custom-fit bike helmets and life jackets, and much more! The event is held in conjunction with the Duck Daze parade hosted by the City of University Place.

What
Duck Daze Open House

Where
West Pierce Fire & Rescue Station 31
3631 Drexler Drive W, University Place

When
Saturday, June 4
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Reader Interactions

Looking for more things to do, visit our Event Calendar here. Add your event here.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.