West Pierce Fire & Rescue’s Annual Open House Event Returns – The Suburban Times

On Saturday, June 4th, West Pierce Fire & Rescue will host its annual Duck Daze Open House event at Station 31 in University Place. This event is fun for the entire family, fully equipped with fire engine tours, games, safety information, custom-fit bike helmets and life jackets, and much more! The event is held in conjunction with the Duck Daze parade hosted by the City of University Place.
What
Duck Daze Open House
Where
West Pierce Fire & Rescue Station 31
3631 Drexler Drive W, University Place
When
Saturday, June 4
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
