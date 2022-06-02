Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks in businesses and care facilities – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

This week we saw 11 more COVID-19 outbreaks in businesses and care facilities and 102 more outbreak-related cases. You can help stop the spread of COVID-19. If you feel sick, get tested and use CDC’s quarantine and isolation tool to see the next steps you should take.

Businesses and long-term care facilities had 102 outbreaks with 799 cases, a 12% increase in the number of outbreaks and a 15% increase in associated cases from last week.

We added 4 new larger outbreaks (10 or more active cases) and closed 3.

Learn about outbreak definitions and find more data in the Outbreaks section at tpchd.org/covid19cases.

Find more information on: