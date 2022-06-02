Local students named to Union University President’s and Dean’s lists – The Suburban Times

JACKSON, Tenn. – More than 700 students have been named to the Union University President’s List (310) and Dean’s List (403) for the spring 2022 semester.
- Angela Le, University Place, President’s List
- David Edgren, Lakewood, Dean’s List
- Sarah Edgren, Lakewood, Dean’s List
The President’s List includes full-time students who achieve a 4.0 grade point average on a four-point scale. The Dean’s List includes full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average on a four-point scale.
