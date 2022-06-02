JBLM-North Phase I (Gravelly and east end of Washington) Update￼ – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Paving of the roadway has been completed in all locations north (west) of Nyanza. Paving previously scheduled for tonight (June 2) and into tomorrow morning (June 3) has been postponed due to anticipated weather. The remaining paving of Gravelly between Nyanza and Pacific Highway and along Nyanza just northeast of Gravelly will be completed once the weather clears. That paving will be done under a closure during the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. potentially during the week of June 13.

Striping is tentatively scheduled for the week of June 27. That too will be completed under localized road closures over several nights.

Road closures for Gravelly Lake Drive and Washington Boulevard will be lifted tomorrow. All lanes and roadways will be reopened.