Community Conversations with Councilmember Jani Hitchen – The Suburban Times

Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement.

I wanted to extend an invitation to community members to come and speak with me about District 6 issues.

Saturday, June 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Steilacoom Ferry Terminal, 56 Union Ave., Steilacoom

There is no set agenda, I will just be there to chat about whatever topic you have in mind. I am hoping that those that live in Steilacoom can walk or drive down the hill to meet me in person. For those coming or going on the morning ferry, you can drop by for a couple of minutes.

Monday, June 6 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

James Sales Elementary, 1301 113th Street S, Tacoma

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the first 30 minutes I’ll be available to chat about anything within the community. However, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. the discussion will be on the Old Parkland School. My office was contacted by many community members about the plans for this historic building in Parkland and we want to give the community an update and time to brainstorm ideas.

Wednesday, June 8 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Virtual meeting via Zoom: www.piercecountywa.gov/District6Listens

I know that scheduling can be a challenge and some still are not comfortable meeting in person. Please join me virtually to chat about whatever questions, ideas or concerns you want to share regarding District 6.



I am hopeful that you are able to join me. My goal for these three opportunities is to provide a time and space to listen to the community. I don’t always have the answers, but if I don’t know the questions or concerns, I can’t advocate . All three opportunities are open to anyone in our community. If you can’t make one of these events, as always please feel free to give my office a call at 253-798-3308, or send me an e-mail.