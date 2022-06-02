2022 Mike McGowan Educational Incentive Award Recipients Announced – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Rotary Club of Lakewood.

LAKEWOOD, WASH—Rotary Club of Lakewood recently bestowed Mike McGowan Educational Incentive Awards to 10 graduating high school seniors from Harrison Preparatory, Clover Park, Lakes and Steilacoom high schools.

Recipients:

Clover Park High School

Nevaeh Canley

Harrison Preparatory School

Karole-Anne Alviso

Shailyn Schaefer

Phoenix Schumacher-Tucker

John Simpson

Lakes High School

Cannon Combs

Kevyn Gordon

Haley Rusbuldt

Steilacoom High School

Cole Miller

Alex Ruppe

The Mike McGowan Educational Incentive Award honors Lakewood Rotarian Mike McGowan who contributed greatly to Rotary’s support of students pursuing a college education. Recipients receive incentive awards in the amount of $1,000-1,500.