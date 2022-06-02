2022 Mike McGowan Educational Incentive Award Recipients Announced – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Rotary Club of Lakewood.
LAKEWOOD, WASH—Rotary Club of Lakewood recently bestowed Mike McGowan Educational Incentive Awards to 10 graduating high school seniors from Harrison Preparatory, Clover Park, Lakes and Steilacoom high schools.
Recipients:
Clover Park High School
Nevaeh Canley
Harrison Preparatory School
Karole-Anne Alviso
Shailyn Schaefer
Phoenix Schumacher-Tucker
John Simpson
Lakes High School
Cannon Combs
Kevyn Gordon
Haley Rusbuldt
Steilacoom High School
Cole Miller
Alex Ruppe
The Mike McGowan Educational Incentive Award honors Lakewood Rotarian Mike McGowan who contributed greatly to Rotary’s support of students pursuing a college education. Recipients receive incentive awards in the amount of $1,000-1,500.
