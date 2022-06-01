Two work zones cover 10 miles starting near SR 507 and from SR 512 to South 38th Street – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

TACOMA – Work to provide a smoother ride for all State Route 7 travelers in Spanaway and Tacoma begins early June.

Starting Monday, June 6, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will remove and replace almost 10 miles of worn asphalt on both directions of SR 7 in two separate work zones. They will finish work in August.

Work areas

Right lane of northbound SR 7 from SR 507 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord to 169th Street in Spanaway.

Northbound and southbound right lanes of SR 7 from north of SR 512 to South 38th Street in Tacoma.

Crews will work at night when traffic volumes are lower. Single lane closures will be in place each night from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and from 7:30 p.m. Fridays to 9 a.m. Saturdays.

This type of work in unavoidably loud. Nearby businesses and residential areas may experience increased night construction noise. Crews will work quickly and efficiently to minimize disruptions.

People traveling are encouraged to watch their speeds and give crews the room they need to work.

The $2.6 million project will help preserve the existing highway for years to come.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT statewide travel map, the WSDOT app and WSDOT regional Twitter account.