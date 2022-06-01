 Tacoma Trails Challenge begins Saturday – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Trails Challenge begins Saturday

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

We’re celebrating National Trails Day with a fun two-week exploration of Tacoma’s parks and trails.

Participate at your own pace, earn badges and win prizes! Join the fun from June 4-19, 2022.

How to do the Tacoma Trails Challenge

  • Register for the eventIT’S FREE! (registration is open until June 19)
  • Complete 5 challenges or walk/run 25 miles on Tacoma’s trails.
  • Fill out the finisher form
  • Win prizes!

What are the Challenges?

  • 10,000 step challenge
  •  Agents of Discovery Challenge
  •  Browns Point Lighthouse Challenge
  •  Family Nature Walk Challenge 
  •  Happy Tails Trail Challenge
  •  Hilltop Tree Walk Challenge
  •  McKinley Park Trail Challenge
  •  Northwest Trek Challenge
  •  Oak Tree Park Challenge
  •  Point Defiance Park Garden Challenge
  •  Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium Challenge
  •  Puget Creek Trail Challenge
  •  Rainy Day Challenge 
  •  Ruston Way Waterfront Challenge
  •  Schoolyard Track Challenge
  •  Sunrise or Sunset Trail Challenge
  •  Swan Creek Pause and Play Challenge
  •  Titlow Park Trail Challenge
  •  Volunteer Challenge
  •  Wapato Park Challenge
  •  Wright Park Tree Challenge
  •  Build Your Own Challenge

Click here for descriptions of the challenges.

