Tacoma Trails Challenge begins Saturday – The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

We’re celebrating National Trails Day with a fun two-week exploration of Tacoma’s parks and trails.

Participate at your own pace, earn badges and win prizes! Join the fun from June 4-19, 2022.

How to do the Tacoma Trails Challenge

Register for the event. IT’S FREE! (registration is open until June 19)

(registration is open until June 19) Complete 5 challenges or walk/run 25 miles on Tacoma’s trails.

Fill out the finisher form

Win prizes!

What are the Challenges?

10,000 step challenge

Agents of Discovery Challenge

Browns Point Lighthouse Challenge

Family Nature Walk Challenge

Happy Tails Trail Challenge

Hilltop Tree Walk Challenge

McKinley Park Trail Challenge

Northwest Trek Challenge

Oak Tree Park Challenge

Point Defiance Park Garden Challenge

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium Challenge

Puget Creek Trail Challenge

Rainy Day Challenge

Ruston Way Waterfront Challenge

Schoolyard Track Challenge

Sunrise or Sunset Trail Challenge

Swan Creek Pause and Play Challenge

Titlow Park Trail Challenge

Volunteer Challenge

Wapato Park Challenge

Wright Park Tree Challenge

Build Your Own Challenge

Click here for descriptions of the challenges.