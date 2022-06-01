Tacoma Trails Challenge begins Saturday – The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.
We’re celebrating National Trails Day with a fun two-week exploration of Tacoma’s parks and trails.
Participate at your own pace, earn badges and win prizes! Join the fun from June 4-19, 2022.
How to do the Tacoma Trails Challenge
- Register for the event. IT’S FREE! (registration is open until June 19)
- Complete 5 challenges or walk/run 25 miles on Tacoma’s trails.
- Fill out the finisher form
- Win prizes!
What are the Challenges?
- 10,000 step challenge
- Agents of Discovery Challenge
- Browns Point Lighthouse Challenge
- Family Nature Walk Challenge
- Happy Tails Trail Challenge
- Hilltop Tree Walk Challenge
- McKinley Park Trail Challenge
- Northwest Trek Challenge
- Oak Tree Park Challenge
- Point Defiance Park Garden Challenge
- Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium Challenge
- Puget Creek Trail Challenge
- Rainy Day Challenge
- Ruston Way Waterfront Challenge
- Schoolyard Track Challenge
- Sunrise or Sunset Trail Challenge
- Swan Creek Pause and Play Challenge
- Titlow Park Trail Challenge
- Volunteer Challenge
- Wapato Park Challenge
- Wright Park Tree Challenge
- Build Your Own Challenge
Click here for descriptions of the challenges.
