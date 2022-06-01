Sound Transit CEO Selection Committee meets on June 2 – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

The Sound Transit Board of Directors will convene the ninth meeting of its CEO Selection Committee on Thursday, June 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The committee will hold an executive session to discuss the qualifications of CEO applicants, as authorized under RCW 42.30.110 (1)(g). The committee may also take action to recommend a candidate to the Board for the Chief Executive Officer position and direct the Board chair and vice chairs to negotiate an employment agreement with the candidate for Board consideration.

The meeting will take place both in the Ruth Fisher Boardroom and through telephone or video conference. The Ruth Fisher Boardroom is located in Union Station, 401 S. Jackson Street, Seattle WA. Information on how to watch or hear the meeting via telephone or video conference can be found at the link below:

www.soundtransit.org/get-to-know-us/news-events/calendar/ceo-selection-committee-meeting-2022-06-02

The Ruth Fisher Boardroom is accessible to persons with disabilities. To request accommodations for persons with disabilities or to receive information in alternative formats please call 1-800-201-4900, TTY Relay 711 or e-mail accessibility@soundtransit.org.