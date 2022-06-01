Sound Credit Union to hold Annual Shred Day Event – The Suburban Times

Sound Credit Union announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. – Sound Credit Union (Sound) along with their professional document shredding partner will host a community Shred Day on Saturday, June 4, 2022. The event will run from 9am – 1pm (or until the truck is full) and is open to Sound members, employees, and the community.

“Each year, we host this event to provide an easy and convenient way for our members to keep their identity safe,” said Jennifer Reed, Vice President of Public Relations. “This is a great way for us to connect with our community and help destroy and recycle sensitive documents from their homes and offices.”

A mobile shredding truck and Sound employees will be on-site at the following branches:

Pacific Avenue Branch (Tacoma), 3633 Pacific Avenue Tacoma, WA 98418

Details about which type of document can be shredded and restricted items can be found on Sound’s website at www.soundcu.com/shred.

In support of National Hunger Awareness Day, Sound asks that attendees consider bringing a can of food to Shred Day to assist a local food bank in need.