Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

Because of the Memorial Day holiday, this week’s report does not include a full week of data. You can get upated case and hospitalization rates on our main dashboard Thursday morning. Pierce County remains in CDC’s medium COVID-19 community level. At this level, CDC recommends:

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

Get tested if you have symptoms.

On May 27, our current 7-day case rate per 100,000 is 272.1 for May 12-18, which is:

16.6% higher than the last 7-day period (date range: May 8-14).

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 6.1 for May 12-18, which is:

17.6% lower than the previously reported 7-day period (date range May 8-14).

We confirmed 1,198 cases of COVID-19 for May 22-27 and 2 new deaths:

A woman in her 90s from Gig Harbor.

A man in his 80s from Spanaway.

We record these deaths in our cases dashboard on our data page which reflects the date of death.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 196,179 cases and 1,349 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending May 27 is 171.

In the last 2 weeks:

17.4% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

25.7% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 19.7% of our population.

23.6% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

33.3% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

