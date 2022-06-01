MultiCare names new president for Tacoma General and Allenmore hospitals – The Suburban Times

MultiCare announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. — MultiCare Health System has named Mark Robinson the new president of MultiCare Tacoma General and MultiCare Allenmore hospitals.

Robinson has more than 20 years of health care experience and will be responsible for the overall strategy and performance of the two hospitals. In addition, he will lead the hospitals’ clinical and administrative leadership teams and work closely with the regional and foundation boards to strengthen community partnerships and support.

“Mark has a proven record of expanding access to health care services and working with communities to deliver the highest levels of quality health care to each and every patient,” said Florence Chang, MultiCare president.

Robinson began his career as an administrative resident at HCA Healthcare’s Trident Medical Center in South Carolina. He then served as CEO or COO of five HCA hospitals in Utah, Florida and South Carolina. His latest role was regional chief operating officer for the western region of Steward Health Care, which includes five hospitals in Utah and four in Arizona.

An Atlanta native, Robinson earned a bachelor’s degree in management from the University of North Carolina at Asheville, and an MBA and MHA from Georgia State University. He and his wife Emily have two children.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know the teams at Allenmore and Tacoma General as we work together to provide vital health and healing in our communities,” Robinson said. “As the pandemic continues, it underlines how important our work in health care is.”

In his new position, Robinson will oversee both Tacoma General and Allenmore hospitals. Tacoma General has 437 beds, 24-hour emergency services, a Level II adult trauma center, 16 operating rooms, a 25-bed coronary care unit and several intensive care units by specialty. Allenmore Hospital has 130 beds, eight surgery suites, an adult intensive care unit and 24-hour emergency services.

About MultiCare

MultiCare is a not-for-profit health care organization with more than 20,000 team members, including employees, providers and volunteers. MultiCare has been caring for our community for well over a century since the founding of Tacoma’s first hospital, and today is the largest community-based, locally governed health system in the state of Washington.

MultiCare’s comprehensive system of health includes numerous primary care, urgent care and specialty services — including MultiCare Indigo Urgent Care, Pulse Heart Institute and MultiCare Rockwood Clinic, the largest multispecialty clinic in the Inland Northwest region.

MultiCare’s network of care includes 11 hospitals: