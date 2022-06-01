Financial Insights celebrates 40 years and welcomes new VP – The Suburban Times

Submitted by M Agency.

Looking to continue to build its legacy in the South Sound, Regional RIA Financial Insights Wealth Management has appointed Jun Chea, CFP®, CWS® as the firm’s new Vice President. With nearly thirty years of experience, Jun brings invaluable insight to Tacoma’s largest RIA wealth management firm.

He has worked with all types of clients such as retirees, business owners, executives, and nonprofits and has guided some of the most successful families and businesses in Washington, Oregon, California and Arizona. His long-term experience in wealth management has allowed him to help them strategize their paths and better prepare for their future.

Jun believes in approaching wealth management through building relationships where trust and communication are paramount.

“Wealth management can be often overwhelming and sometimes difficult to understand if you are navigating alone. Having an experienced guide and a trust-built relationship is critical,” he says. “You need someone who can be clear, concrete, and who you know will help you achieve your financial goals while also ensuring you don’t miss opportunities along the way.”

Jun previously held the Senior Vice President and Senior Relationship Manager position at KeyBank, before joining Financial Insights. He earned his bachelor’s in Finance from Pacific Lutheran University and his professional background includes a master’s equivalent in banking from the University of Washington’s Pacific Coast Banking School. Jun also holds CFP and CWS certifications and serves on a couple boards in Pierce County.

“I take personal ownership when addressing trust and estate planning needs for all of my clients. This is a big deal. I make sure to implement strong investment strategies and work with them closely to carry out their legacy and future plans.”

Financial Insights is a women-owned wealth management firm that has served the residents of Pierce County since 1981. The staff strives to develop and implement investment strategies that help their clients establish, monitor, and achieve their unique financial goals.

For more information, visit financialinsights.com or call 253.627.6010