Calling all dogs to the Pooch Paw-Ty on June 25 – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

In recognition of National Dog Party Day, Pierce County Parks invites you and your dog to the new Pooch Paw-Ty event on Saturday, June 25, at South Hill Park and Nathan Chapman Memorial Trail in Puyallup.

Dogs and their people can expect visits from the Pierce County Sheriff K9 Team, family and dog-friendly activities, America’s Next Top Dog costume contest, giveaways, vendors, and more. Dogs must be leashed and accompanied by their people at all times.

The “paw-ty” will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is $25 per dog if you pre-register online. Day of event registration is $30 per dog and is available onsite starting at 9 a.m. All proceeds support Pierce County Parks’ youth programs.

For more information, visit the Pooch Paw-Ty website or call 253-798-4177.