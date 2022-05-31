The Man Market – The Suburban Times

Town of Steilacoom announcement.

The Topside Bar and Grill is excited to host The Man Market on June 11th from 10 am-3 pm. There will be a variety of vendors for guests to pick up a Father’s Day gift, or something for themselves.

This Market will feature all things manly, however, there will be something for everyone. The Market is held in the Topside Bar and Grill’s parking garage. Each vendor will be bringing their handmade products.

The Market is open to all, and the Steilacoom community is invited to come and check out the Market and support these small businesses.

Please watch the Topside Bar and Grill’s Facebook page and Instagram at @topsidebarandgrill for sneak peeks of what vendors will be joining us.