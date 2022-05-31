The Book Doctors, June 9 – The Suburban Times

The Book Doctors will take a summer break after the June 9 (2 pm) session.

Guests include:

Dr. Judith Briles is known as the Book Shepherd. Briles is also the Founder of Authors’ Hall of Fame, a podcast host, and author of 42 books.

Larry Fowler – The Lincoln Guy – is back to let you dive into his character’s heads and he offers to share the ride with you. Larry’s meticulous research and breathtaking story telling, especially in The Turn and Lincoln Raw have been multi-award winning.

These two exceptional guests can explore any question you have and they’re both generous enough to be with us the whole 90 minutes as we get ready for the summer. Here’s the registration link:

When: Jun 9, 2022 02:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Register in advance for this meeting:

us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwodu6rrT8uGNIYeNT9U1YvyvWOK8-F-B0U

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.