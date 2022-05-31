Sound Transit will hold public Board and Committee meetings starting in June – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Sound Transit will open the Ruth Fisher Boardroom starting June 1, 2022 for the public to attend public Board and Committee meetings. The State of Washington rescinded the executive order requiring virtual meetings effective June 1, 2022. Meetings will be held at Union Station, 401 S. Jackson Street, Seattle, WA. The boardroom will be open 30 minutes before each meeting’s scheduled start time.

Sound Transit will continue to allow Board members to meet virtually through WebEx. Members of the public can attend meetings in person but will also be able to attend meetings virtually using WebEx. Public comment will be available in person, via the virtual meeting, or by submitting comments to emailtheboard@soundtransit.org. Information on how to join the virtual meeting will be available at www.soundtransit.org as well as agendas for each Board and Committee meeting.

The June meetings will include the CEO Selection Committee meeting on June 2, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.; the Rider Experience & Operations Committee on June 2, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.; the System Expansion Committee meeting on June 9, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.; and the Board of Directors meeting on June 23, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Specific information on the meeting start time, end time and location for future meetings will be available at www.soundtransit.org.

The Ruth Fisher Boardroom is accessible to persons with disabilities. To request accommodations for persons with disabilities or to receive information in alternative formats please call 1-800-201-4900, TTY Relay 711 or e-mail accessibility@soundtransit.org.