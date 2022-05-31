Registration is Open for Safe Sitter Babysitting Classes – The Suburban Times

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement.

Registration is now open for Safe Sitter babysitting classes, instructed by West Pierce Fire & Rescue personnel.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue is offering three Safe Sitter babysitting classes over the summer to teach students ages 11-13 how to safely care for younger children. It is common this age group starts to stay home alone or watch younger siblings. Even if they are not babysitting outside the home, the skills they will learn in this course are very informative and useful. Students will learn how to run babysitting as a business, childcare skills, choking and CPR rescue, and basic first aid.

Classes:

June 22 – 23, 2022 at Station 31 in University Place

July 6-7, 2022 at Station 20 in Lakewood

Classes run from 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. each day and attendance is required all three days to receive completion materials. The cost is $40 per student and pre-registration is required. Spaces are limited. To register or for more information, please visit the Safe Sitter page here. If you have questions, please call 253.98.4583.