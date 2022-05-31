Film Review About Loss – The Note – The Suburban Times

The Note is a Hallmark Hall of Fame production (2007).

Personal loss is something we always believe is years away or we just don’t, or won’t, think about it. However, life has a number of surprises for us and when they come, perhaps we could consider what it all means to us individually as well as to those we love. This Memorial Day weekend, with the horror of the latest school shooting, only cuts closer to my heart and I think of those I hold dearest.

The Note is a Hallmark Hall of Fame production (2007). I like Hallmark productions. I know they are going to be touching, some might say hokey, but life is like that . . . usually when we least expect it. I actually found the movie on Prime.

Storyline:

“When a plane crashes, Newspaper columnist Peyton MacGruder discovers a Note that was meant for the child of one of the passengers. “The Note” shows how dramatically life can change in a split second…the need to make a connection and reach out to someone you care about. If only we had a chance for those final goodbyes, to offer words of reconciliation, to say I love you or share regret. Who would you write to if you had only a few moments? What would you say?”

Genie Francis as Peyton MacGruder, a newspaper columnist, has just been told her column isn’t attracting enough readers. There’s also a love interest in the film, but on the whole Genie’s character reacts too well to the bad news that she might lose here by-line. The more she investigates, digs, and listens to people who have gotten lost along the way, the more she begins to look and consider her own life road.

mike-49149 December 2007

“The search for the owner of the note by a newspaper columnist, that is believed to have come from an airplane crash touches the lives of all who read. The journey to search out the intended recipient has many little turns that keep your interest. Perhaps the biggest changes take place with the reporter. There is also a little conflict as a national television news reporter is trying to steal the story. There is additional personal conflict in the life of the columnist that comes to light as the movie progresses. The many elements come together to create a heartwarming film. I rated it at a nine rather than a ten, just because there were a few moments where the acting didn’t seem quite on, and there were a few small elements out of place, but on the whole they distracted little from the overall story. This tale of loss, broken families, past mistakes, and most importantly forgiveness and love, definitely deserves a place in your viewing schedule.”

The film tells a convincing story about life, those we love, and the pathways that don’t always lead where we think they should.