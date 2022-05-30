Southbound Stadium Way street closure starting at Division Avenue to 7th Street and Commerce – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Starting as early as Tuesday May 31st, for about three weeks, the contractor will be closing the southbound direction of Stadium Way starting at Division Avenue to 7th Street and Commerce. Driveway access will be maintained, and street parking removed adjacent to work areas. The work will occur in phases within the area so please make sure to follow detour signage. Pedestrian detours are in place to maintain a safe working site.

Along the project area the crews are continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjust utilities, paint striping on the street, install crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your final destination and follow detour signage (see below for details)

Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department during construction.

Looking ahead the contractor is planning on connecting the existing T Line (Tacoma Link Line) to the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project. This will require a long term intersection closure of 9th and Commerce. The schedule and timeframe is to be determined but we will provide notification to the area once it is scheduled.

Please support your local businesses during construction and stay Loyal to the Local!

What

Construction and traffic restrictions along Stadium Way, N. 1st Street, N. 2nd St., Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way and the Dome District

When

Week of May 30th (Inclement weather or unforeseen issues will push dates and times)

Where

Dome District:

Eastbound E. 25th Street closure between G and K streets (Scheduled to reopen soon – access to businesses maintained.) As early as 6/7, Westbound E. 25th Street between G and K streets will be closed due to restoration

Commerce/Stadium Way:

Southbound closure of Stadium Way between Division Avenue to 7th and Commerce street. This closure will start on 5/31 and will be about 3 weeks in duration. The work will be in phases within the duration. Please follow detours and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Stadium District (N. E St., N 1st St., Division Ave.):

N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st Street intersection restoration of all 4 corners work will be postponed to a later date. When this work restarts only one crosswalk is to be closed at a given time. Vehicle and sidewalk access will be maintained. Parking will need to be removed near work areas. Some of the work will require future directional closures of N. Tacoma Ave.

I Street and Division Ave. road restoration. Lane restrictions and crosswalk closures during the work. Vehicle and sidewalk access maintained. Southbound I Street closure at Division Ave.

N 2nd Street from N Yakima Ave. and I Street full street closure for roadway and sidewalk restoration

Hilltop/MLK Jr. Way: