Lakewood United General Meeting: New Fire Codes and New Fireworks Laws – The Suburban Times

Lakewood United announcement.

Lakewood United will hold a General Meeting on Thursday, June 2nd at Bur’s Restaurant. Doors open at 7:00 AM and the meeting will begin promptly at 7:30 AM.

Guest Speakers: Fire Chief Jim Sharp and Assistant Chief Scott Adams from West Pierce Fire and Rescue (WPFR).

Topics: We will receive an update on WPFR and information concerning the new Fire Codes and new Fireworks Laws that are in effect for 2022.

Background Information

Mission Statement: West Pierce Fire & Rescue is a community partner dedicated to saving lives, improving health and safety, and protecting property.

Vision Statement: To be a progressive community and industry leader that readily adapts to the needs of current and future generations.

Motto: Respond Efficiently: Execute Flawlessly: BE NICE!

West Pierce Fire and Rescue District covers 31 square miles and serves a population of more than 100,000. WPFR is governed by a Board of five elected Fire Commissioners who serve six-year terms. The Board appoints a Fire Chief to oversee day-to-day operations.

WPFR provides numerous services to the community including fire response, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and transport, technical rescue, hazardous materials response, special operations, fire prevention, inspections, code enforcement, and fire and life safety education. There are currently six fire stations which operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, located strategically throughout its borders.

Lakewood United has planned a specific program and no questions will be asked until the speakers have finished their presentation. We also request that all questions be in writing and given to the MC. If you are on zoom, please send your questions via chat message to the Moderator.

Lakewood United’s Board of Directors asks that you please wear a mask due to the enclosed nature of the space provided. The health and safety of our members and guests remains a high priority.

WE will try to have it on Zoom. If you wish to join by Zoom, please email Lakewood United at LakewoodUnited@gmail.com to receive your pass code.

If you have any questions or concerns, please email us at LakewoodUnited@gmail.com

Bur’s Restaurant is located at: 6151 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Tacoma, WA 98499