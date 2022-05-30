Inaugural Twisted Cider 5K Comes to U.P. – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Register now to participate in the first Twisted Cider 5K run and walk in U.P. that will take place on July 30. The 3.1 mile-event will begin and end at the Curran Apple Orchard. There will also be a 1K along Sound View Drive for children 12 and under. Parents can participate in this part of the event along with their kids (no registration required).

This is a family-friendly course that features gentle rolling hills along with flat and fast sections. And when runners/walkers return to the Curran Apple Orchard, everyone is invited to stop by the Maniac Meatballs Food Truck for their warm gourmet pretzels and other tasty fare—including apple cider (of course!). What better way to wind down than to wander the beautiful grounds of the park while enjoying great food and checking out select vendors?

At this time of year, the trees will be full of a variety of ripe apples, but visitors should not pick them yet. They will be ready to go when the Annual Cider Squeeze arrives this fall.