Lane shifts, street and sidewalk closures at 7th and Stewart  – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

What

Sound Transit’s contractor will shift travel lanes on W Stewart Ave at 7th Street NW, close a section of 7th Street NW, restrict parking, and close sidewalks at the intersection to accommodate construction of traffic improvements, including a new traffic signal and left-turn pockets at 7th and Stewart.

When

Lane shift and partial 7th St NW closure: Tuesday, May 31 through late June, weekdays between 8:15am and 3:00pm.

Sidewalk closures: Tuesday, May 31 through mid-July, 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.

Parking restrictions: Tuesday May 31 through August 2, 7:00am to 3:30pm.

Where

Lane shift on W Stewart Ave between 6th and 8th Streets NW.

Closure of 7th Street NW between Stewart and 5th Ave NW. (Local traffic can enter and exit from 5th Ave.)

Sidewalks at all four corners of the intersection of 7th and Stewart will be closed.

On-street parking closed on the north and south sides of Stewart Ave between 6th and 8th Streets.

More