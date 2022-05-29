 Lane shifts, street and sidewalk closures at 7th and Stewart  – The Suburban Times

Lane shifts, street and sidewalk closures at 7th and Stewart 

Sound Transit announcement.

What

Sound Transit’s contractor will shift travel lanes on W Stewart Ave at 7th Street NW, close a section of 7th Street NW, restrict parking, and close sidewalks at the intersection to accommodate construction of traffic improvements, including a new traffic signal and left-turn pockets at 7th and Stewart.

When

  • Lane shift and partial 7th St NW closure: Tuesday, May 31 through late June, weekdays between 8:15am and 3:00pm.
  • Sidewalk closures: Tuesday, May 31 through mid-July, 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.
  • Parking restrictions: Tuesday May 31 through August 2, 7:00am to 3:30pm.

Where

  • Lane shift on W Stewart Ave between 6th and 8th Streets NW.
  • Closure of 7th Street NW between Stewart and 5th Ave NW. (Local traffic can enter and exit from 5th Ave.)
  • Sidewalks at all four corners of the intersection of 7th and Stewart will be closed.
  • On-street parking closed on the north and south sides of Stewart Ave between 6th and 8th Streets.

More

  • During lane shifts, no left turns will be allowed from westbound W Stewart Ave onto southbound 7th St NW.
  • Bus stops on westbound Stewart Ave west of 7th St NW and eastbound Stewart Ave east of 7th St NW will be closed Tuesday, May 31 through early August.
  • Signed detours for vehicles and pedestrians will be in place.
  • Additional closures in the area are expected in June and July, including a nighttime full intersection closure at 7th and Stewart and a closure of 7th St NW just south of Stewart.

