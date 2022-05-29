 Lakewood to Host “Tree Tour” on Friday, June 3 – The Suburban Times

Lakewood to Host “Tree Tour” on Friday, June 3

City of Lakewood announcement.

The City of Lakewood will host a “tree tour” on Friday, June 3 with the Tacoma Tree Foundation and the Department of Fish & Wildlife.

The tour will introduce participants to Lakewood’s lovely mix of firs, blossoms, oaks, and other trees. The tour will also discuss tree maintenance and the state of our urban canopy.

Lakewood Tree Tour
Friday, June 3 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Fort Steilacoom Park
8714 87th Avenue SW
Lakewood WA 98499

The two-hour tour is open to the public. No RSVP is required. Those interested are welcome to sign up to receive an email reminder the day before the tour.

Participants should gather in the parking lot near Waughop Lake before the tour begins at 3:00 p.m.

Korean and Spanish interpreters will be present.

Distinctive Garry Oaks curl overhead above Wards Lake Park
Cherry Blossoms explode in downtown Lakewood in April
A Garry Oak looms above Fort Steilacoom Park
Fall foliage turns gold along the Chambers Creek trail.
Foliage reflects in the water of Wards Lake
Garry Oaks stand in the South Puget Sound Wildlife Area

