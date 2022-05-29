Get Ducky on June 4 – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Duck Daze is back and will be held next Saturday, June 4 beginning at 10 a.m. when the parade begins at 29th Street and Bridgeport Way W. The route continues down Bridgeport Way past the Civic Building before turning left onto 37th Street where it will finish at the West Pierce Fire Station.

The station will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and invites the public to stop by to get a close look at some of their gear and equipment and to enjoy games, refreshments and even temporary tattoos. There will also be helmet and life jacket fittings for children and adults. The cost is $14 for life jackets, $7 for bike helmets and $10 for multi-sport helmets. The wearer must be present to ensure a proper, custom fit. New this year will be a water balloon toss competition, starting at 11:30 a.m.

And be sure to stop by Market Place Square to “buy and dine local” from the many businesses and restaurants who are proud to call U.P. home. There will also be free live music in the Square from noon to 2 p.m. by one of the region’s most popular acts, Mark Hurwitz & Gin Creek.

Don’t miss this opportunity to reconnect with friends and neighbors while celebrating one of U.P.’s most popular community traditions.