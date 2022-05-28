Doris Walkins named newest County Commissioner – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

Pierce County Superior Court is pleased to announce that Doris Walkins has accepted an offer to become our newest Commissioners starting in June of 2022. Commissioner Walkins is filling the 10th Commissioner position that was approved by the Pierce County Council in the 2022-2023 Biennial Budget. Commissioner Walkins’ official swearing-in will occur on June 6th. The date for her public ceremony will be announced later. She will attend judicial college in January of 2023.

About Commissioner Doris Walkins

Ms. Walkins (she/her) is a graduate of the University of Washington, Tacoma (2002) and Seattle University School of Law (2006). She sat for and passed the Summer 2006 Washington State Bar Exam and started her solo practice law firm, Doris M. Walkins, Attorney at Law, PLLC, in November 2006.



Ms. Walkins has dedicated her practice to family law, dependency/termination defense, adoptions, estate planning and misdemeanor criminal defense, while also providing a variety of other services as requested. Ms. Walkins also served as a Title 26 guardian ad litem from 2008-2021. She has served as a pro tem commissioner since March 2021.



Ms. Walkins is a member of the United States District Court, Western District of Washington Federal Bar (2009) and Puyallup Tribal Court Bar (2008). She passed the 2014 NFLPA Certified Agents’ exam and became a certified NFLPA agent, spending time advising NFL hopefuls until 2016.



Prior to starting her law practice, she was an advocate for women and children at the YWCA of Tacoma and Pierce County’s Women’s Support Shelter, and Noel House, Women’s Emergency Shelter. Ms. Walkins has also served as Secretary of the Pierce County Minority Bar Association for over two years.

About Pierce County Superior Court

Pierce County Superior Court is the second largest Superior Court in the State of Washington and is proud to serve the citizens and visitors of Pierce County. The Court is staffed with 23 Judges and 10 Commissioners. There are three sites where court is held; the County-City Building at 930 Tacoma Ave S., Tacoma, Remann Hall Juvenile Court at 5501 6th Ave., Tacoma, and Western State Hospital currently located near the County City Building campus. For more information, please visit our website at www.piercecountywa.gov/122/Superior-Court.