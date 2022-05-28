CPSD Promising Future: Vera Simpson – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Four Heroes Elementary School fifth grader Vera Simpson.

Vera is well known at Four Heroes as class secretary, for which she is very proud. “In my class we have little jobs. I’m the secretary, so I like answering the phone and helping the class stay on track when we have a substitute,” she said. “It’s really fun and I like leaving little reminders for my teacher on sticky notes.”

Vera is a natural leader among her peers. “Most of the time I try to tutor my classmates, and I’m also a teacher’s assistant,” she said. “I like helping people and contributing to class because I just want everyone to do well.”

While Vera enjoys socializing with her friends in the classroom, she also finds comfort escaping in the pages of a new book. “My family calls me the red-headed bookworm,” she said. “My favorite series are both historical and they take you through a famous event by following a kid in ‘I Survived’ and a golden retriever in ‘Ranger in Time.’ I also like graphic novels like ‘When Stars are Scattered,’ which shows the story of kids in a refugee camp.”

The books Vera enjoys most are all educational about important events in our history and give her a new perspective about different places all over the world. When Vera thinks about what she wants for her future, it is evident that her passion for knowledge, travel and service will continue to be top of mind.

“I would love to be in the military because I want to become more educated and help my country and my people,” Vera said. “My dad was in the army, my stepdad was in the navy, and my grandpa on my mom’s side was in the marines so I learned a lot from them about all the places they traveled and the importance of those jobs.”