THS Memorial Day Observance – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Historical Society announcement.

Each year on Memorial Day, Tacoma Historical Society sponsors a service at War Memorial Park. We are delighted to be back in person this year after virtual events in 2020 and 2021.

Please join us at Tacoma’s War Memorial Park at 11am next Monday, May 30. The event is free and all are welcome. You can walk or bike to War Memorial Park along the Scott Pierson Trail, or park in the lots just off 6th Avenue at the Narrows Park and Ride.

Program Highlights include the All-City Junior ROTC Color Guard, 133rd Band from Washington National Guard and keynote speaker, Tacoma’s Deputy Mayor Catherine Ushka.