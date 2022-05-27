SHSD Board of Directors hosting Community Coffee Chats – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Loujanna ‘LJ’ Rohrer.

The Steilacoom Historical School Board of Directors want to chat with you and hear what’s on your mind. Board members are hosting upcoming Coffee Chats. Join us for our first Coffee Chat with Steilacoom School Board Directors on June 1st, 2022 in Steilacoom & DuPont.

There will be two more sessions in July listed below, including Anderson Island. This is a great opportunity to have an informal conversation with our Steilacoom School Board Directors, ask questions, give us feedback, etc. We hope to see you there!

Wednesday, JUNE 1st, 2022

9:30-11am @ Topside Coffee Cabin with Directors Sam Scott & Jennifer McDonald

9:30-11am @ Mince Mercantile with Directors Melanie Tinsley & Victor Hogan

Wednesday, JULY 6th, 2022

9:30-11am @ Topside coffee Cabin with Directors Sam Scott & Melanie Tinsley

4:00-5:00pm @ Riviera Restaurant / Anderson Island with Directors Loujanna ‘LJ’ Rohrer and Victor Hogan

Thursday, JULY 7th, 2022

4:00-5:00pm @ Topside Coffee Cabin with Directors Melanie Tinsley & Loujanna ‘LJ’ Rohrer

We hope to see you at an upcoming session.