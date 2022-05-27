Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

Today you will see a new look on our COVID-19 data dashboard. We made these changes to make it easier for you to find the most relevant data. The changes should make the webpage load more quickly and easier to navigate on mobile devices.

And to better reflect our goal of getting everyone who is eligible in Pierce County up to date on vaccinations, we are now highlighting that number on our main data page and on our weekly report. You’ll notice this number is a lot lower than those who have completed their primary series. We have work to do in Pierce County! You can learn more about these changes in our Your Reliable Source blog.

As of May 21, 67.3% of all Pierce County residents completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine and 36.6% are up to date. We’ve administered 1,598,200 doses to Pierce County residents and 615,500 completed their primary series.

Last week:

We administered 6,723 doses.

We administered more than 600 first doses.

An average of 960 residents received a dose each day.

Vaccination percentages (up to date) by age group:

5-11: 14.2%

12-17: 21.6%

18-19: 29.2%

20-34: 27.1%

35-49: 37.5%

50-64: 47.3%

65-79: 63.5%

80 and older: 68.2%

Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

Find more information on: