Lakewood Farmers Market Returns Tuesday, June 7 – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Tuesday, June 7 is the beginning of Farmers Market season in Lakewood. Every year, the market welcomes thousands to enjoy fresh produce, creative wares, delightful treats, and relaxing vibes.

Lakewood Farmers Market

Tuesdays from June 7 thru August 30

2:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Fort Steilacoom Park

8714 87th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA 98498



The market has moved to Tuesday afternoons this year, but will remain at beautiful Fort Steilacoom Park. Dozens of food trucks, local vendors, and entertainers will participate each week. Outdoor concerts will follow the market on six dates in June, July, and August.

SNAP & EBT benefits will be accepted at the Lakewood Farmers Market for the first time this year.

Beneficiaries may enjoy the new SNAP Market Match program offered by the Department of Health.

Under the program, customers can buy fresh* vegetables, fruits, herbs, mushrooms, and seed starts from a participating market and receive a SNAP Market Match up to $40 per day. The Lakewood Farmers Market participates in the program.