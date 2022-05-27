 Kobayashi Park Gets New Footbridge – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Kobayashi Park Gets New Footbridge

· Leave a Comment ·

City of University Place announcement.

After
Before

Members of the City’s Public Works team recently replaced the old wooden footbridge in Kobayashi Park with a new, steel-framed bridge that is slightly larger and will be able to carry more weight. The old wooden bridge was completed years ago and was beginning to deteriorate.

The improvements complement the new Chambers Creek bridge that was opened downstream from the Kobayashi bridge last fall. Although planning and design for the new footbridge was started several months ago, Public Works staff had to address other projects and wait for improved weather to begin the construction and installation.

“This new bridge is not only safer for park visitors but is also big and strong enough to support equipment needed for trail maintenance throughout the park, so it’s a big improvement on lots of levels,” said Tony West, Parks maintenance supervisor for the City.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.