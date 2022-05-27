Kobayashi Park Gets New Footbridge – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

After Before

Members of the City’s Public Works team recently replaced the old wooden footbridge in Kobayashi Park with a new, steel-framed bridge that is slightly larger and will be able to carry more weight. The old wooden bridge was completed years ago and was beginning to deteriorate.

The improvements complement the new Chambers Creek bridge that was opened downstream from the Kobayashi bridge last fall. Although planning and design for the new footbridge was started several months ago, Public Works staff had to address other projects and wait for improved weather to begin the construction and installation.

“This new bridge is not only safer for park visitors but is also big and strong enough to support equipment needed for trail maintenance throughout the park, so it’s a big improvement on lots of levels,” said Tony West, Parks maintenance supervisor for the City.