East 27th/East Wiley Street in Tacoma reopens Friday – The Suburban Times

TACOMA – Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will reopen East 27th/East Wiley Street at East L Street in Tacoma by 5 p.m. today, Friday, May 27.

The intersection closed May 4 so crews could build sidewalks and curbs, install lighting, and connect East 27th Street to align with the new East L Street bridge that spans Interstate 5.

While the majority of work was finished during this three-week closure, the intersection will need to close again this summer to complete the work. WSDOT will announce the date once it is known.

Construction crews are reopening the intersection to accommodate travelers going to the Tacoma Dome for numerous graduation ceremonies taking place in late May and June.

