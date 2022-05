Clover Park Technical College announcement.

A Free Mobile Dental Clinic will pop up on June 3 (8 am-3 pm) on the Clover Park Technical College campus (Building 14 Parking Lot, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood).

The clinic will include include free exams, x-rays, fillings and extractions for students and community members. No insurance or appointment required. First come, first serve.

Learn more at cptc.edu/teeth