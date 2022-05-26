Weather delays Washington/Interlaaken intersection opening – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Phase 1 Paving Update: With the weather that has hit and what is anticipated to occur early Thursday afternoon, the contractor will not be completed with the ties into the existing pavement at each leg of the Washington/Interlaaken roundabout prior to leaving the shift Thursday. Weather on Friday is not looking promising to complete this work either. With Monday being a holiday, crews will return to finish the paving at this intersection on Tuesday. This will push the opening of Washington Blvd and the intersection of Gravelly/Washington back until next Wednesday. The Veterans Drive/Gravelly Lake Drive intersection closure will not take place until the Washington/Gravelly intersection is reopened.