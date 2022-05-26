The Tacoma Nature Center will be under construction and closed May 30-July 4  – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Nature Center announcement.

The Nature Center Building:

The building will be closed from May 30 through July 4 due to construction.

There are no restrooms available during this time.

Discovery Pond Play Area:

Discovery Pond Play Area will be closed much of that time due to access issues.

Please call ahead after 9:30 am on the day you want to come to check if it is available that day. 253-404-3930

Trails:

A portion of the trail will not be available during the project.

View trail map showing closed section

Parking:

Parking will only be available in a portion of the front lot, so be prepared for limited parking availability.

Learn more about the temporary closure and improvements at the Metro Park Tacoma website.