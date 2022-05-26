 The Tacoma Nature Center will be under construction and closed May 30-July 4  – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Nature Center announcement.

The Nature Center Building:

  • The building will be closed from May 30 through July 4 due to construction.
  • There are no restrooms available during this time.

Discovery Pond Play Area:

  • Discovery Pond Play Area will be closed much of that time due to access issues.
  • Please call ahead after 9:30 am on the day you want to come to check if it is available that day. 253-404-3930

Trails:

Parking:

  • Parking will only be available in a portion of the front lot, so be prepared for limited parking availability.

Learn more about the temporary closure and improvements at the Metro Park Tacoma website.

