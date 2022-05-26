 Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks in businesses and care facilities – The Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks in businesses and care facilities

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

In the last month, COVID-19 outbreaks at businesses and care facilities more than doubled. Cases related to outbreaks nearly doubled. And this week, we’re reporting 91 cases at 23 childcare facilities.

Help stop the spread of COVID-19. If you or your child are sick, stay home and get tested. Get the latest information on isolation and quarantine.

Businesses and long-term care facilities had 91 outbreaks with 697 cases, a 28% increase in the number of outbreaks and a 29% increase in associated cases from last week.

We added 2 new larger outbreaks (10 or more active cases) and didn’t close any.

Learn about outbreak definitions and find more data in the Outbreaks section at tpchd.org/covid19cases.

