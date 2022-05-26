Make Plans to Participate in Public Safety Listening Sessions – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Recent polling by the City of University Place indicates a strong desire among U.P. residents to address public safety and crime prevention strategies that create a stronger and safer community. This corresponds with the City Council making “increased public safety” its number one goal for this biennium.

Beginning Thursday, June 9, the City of University Place will be hosting a series of community forums to answer questions and gather feedback on this important topic. These events, which will be held in person in the City Hall Council Chamber as well as online, will give City staff an opportunity to share important public safety information and updates, while also providing a forum to listen to concerns and feedback from residents, businesses and community stakeholders.

Three public listening sessions have been scheduled to provide several opportunities for everyone to participate:

June 9: 6-8 p.m.

June 23: 12-2 p.m.

July 14: 6-8 p.m.

This is your opportunity to join the conversation and be an informed citizen. Please make plans to attend one—or all—of these important listening sessions.

Visit the City website for more information!