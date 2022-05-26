Chamber Announces Nominees for the Spotlight on Business Awards – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber announcement.
TACOMA, Wash. – The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber annually presents the Spotlight On Business award to local businesses that have set the standard for exemplary business during the last year. This year the award recipients will be announce at the Happy Hour Business Expo on June 16, 2022.
The award categories and the nominees to each category are as follows:
Small Business (1-25 employees)
Recognizing entrepreneurs and groups who are willing to make an imprint on the Tacoma-Pierce County business community.
- The Neighborhood Plant Project LLC
- Bima services
- MadCap marketing
- Buzzerd’s on 6th
- Catffeinated
- NineLine Veteran Services
- Gwynnelee llc dba fircrest towing
- Acts Pharmacy and Healthcare Services
- Neaxus
- Accident & Injury Chiropractic
- Tacoma Little Theatre
- Tacoma Trophy
- Velvet’s Big Easy
Medium Business (26-50 employees)
Helping promote and encourage local economic expansion and quality life in Tacoma-Pierce County.
- South Sound Business Magazine
- Doty Group
- Kanon Electric
Large Business (51+ employees)
Supporting small and medium business to expand and maintain a healthy economic future for our region.
- Aero Precision
- Bethel School District
- First Citizens Bank
- Korean Women’s Association
Non-Profit Organization
Dedicating their time to making a difference to our local community through their mission statement.
- St Vincent De Paul
- Tacoma-Pierce County Association of REALTORS®
- Bima Services
- NineLine Veteran Services
- Bethel School District
- Tacoma Little Theatre
- Korean Women’s Association
Minority-Owned Business
Ensuring that Tacoma-Pierce County remains a diverse and vibrant experience for all of those who live, work, and visit.
- The Neighborhood Plant Project LLC
- BIMA
- Catffeinated
- NineLine Veteran Services
- Gwynnelee llc dba fircrest towing
- Acts Pharmacy and Healthcare Services
- Neaxus
- Velvet’s Big Easy
Veteran-Owned Business
Celebrating veteran service members that continue to invest locally by choosing to plant and grow their business in Tacoma-Pierce County.
- Kanon Electric
- Cattfeinated
- NineLine Veteran Services
- Tacoma Trophy
Business Supporter of the Military
Recognizing companies that choose to support and invest in our military.
- Kanon Electric
- Buzzerds
- Aero Precision
- Nine Line Veteran Services
- Tacoma Trophy
- Velvet’s Big Easy
Resiliency in Business
- Neighborhood Plant Project
- Tacoma-Pierce County Association of REALTORS®
- Bima
- Buzzerds
- Catffeinated
- NineLine Veteran Services
- Neaxus
- Bethel School District
- Accident & Injury Chiropractic
- Tacoma Little Theatre
- Tacoma Trophy
- Velvet’s Big Easy
- Acts Pharmacy
- South Sound Business
The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber is a member-based, business and economic-growth organization, dedicated to making the South Sound the most equitable and inclusive place to do business in Washington State.
