Chamber Announces Nominees for the Spotlight on Business Awards – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. – The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber annually presents the Spotlight On Business award to local businesses that have set the standard for exemplary business during the last year. This year the award recipients will be announce at the Happy Hour Business Expo on June 16, 2022.

The award categories and the nominees to each category are as follows:

Small Business (1-25 employees)

Recognizing entrepreneurs and groups who are willing to make an imprint on the Tacoma-Pierce County business community.

The Neighborhood Plant Project LLC

Bima services

MadCap marketing

Buzzerd’s on 6th

Catffeinated

NineLine Veteran Services

Gwynnelee llc dba fircrest towing

Acts Pharmacy and Healthcare Services

Neaxus

Accident & Injury Chiropractic

Tacoma Little Theatre

Tacoma Trophy

Velvet’s Big Easy

Medium Business (26-50 employees)

Helping promote and encourage local economic expansion and quality life in Tacoma-Pierce County.

South Sound Business Magazine

Doty Group

Kanon Electric

Large Business (51+ employees)

Supporting small and medium business to expand and maintain a healthy economic future for our region.

Aero Precision

Bethel School District

First Citizens Bank

Korean Women’s Association

Non-Profit Organization

Dedicating their time to making a difference to our local community through their mission statement.

St Vincent De Paul

Tacoma-Pierce County Association of REALTORS®

Bima Services

NineLine Veteran Services

Bethel School District

Tacoma Little Theatre

Korean Women’s Association

Minority-Owned Business

Ensuring that Tacoma-Pierce County remains a diverse and vibrant experience for all of those who live, work, and visit.

The Neighborhood Plant Project LLC

BIMA

Catffeinated

NineLine Veteran Services

Gwynnelee llc dba fircrest towing

Acts Pharmacy and Healthcare Services

Neaxus

Velvet’s Big Easy

Veteran-Owned Business

Celebrating veteran service members that continue to invest locally by choosing to plant and grow their business in Tacoma-Pierce County.

Kanon Electric

Cattfeinated

NineLine Veteran Services

Tacoma Trophy

Business Supporter of the Military

Recognizing companies that choose to support and invest in our military.

Kanon Electric

Buzzerds

Aero Precision

Nine Line Veteran Services

Tacoma Trophy

Velvet’s Big Easy

Resiliency in Business

Neighborhood Plant Project

Tacoma-Pierce County Association of REALTORS®

Bima

Buzzerds

Catffeinated

NineLine Veteran Services

Neaxus

Bethel School District

Accident & Injury Chiropractic

Tacoma Little Theatre

Tacoma Trophy

Velvet’s Big Easy

Acts Pharmacy

South Sound Business

The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber is a member-based, business and economic-growth organization, dedicated to making the South Sound the most equitable and inclusive place to do business in Washington State.