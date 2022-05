City of Tacoma video report.

The City’s Public Works Department Grounds Maintenance team is out and about for the Tidy-Up Tacoma effort cleaning up litter/debris, performing graffiti removal, minor right-of-way landscaping, and street sweeping in designated areas. Staff will continue to rotate through Neighborhood Business Districts, city gateways, and around two new locations throughout the year and beyond into 2023. For a list of locations and more, visit cityoftacoma.org/tidyup