Public Hearing and Open Houses Scheduled for Proposed College Park Historic Review District – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The Tacoma Planning Commission will take public comment on the proposed College Park Historic Special Review District, as recommended by the Landmarks Preservation Commission, at a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1 on ZOOM.

An informational meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday, May 26 on ZOOM.

Meeting details for both events are available at cityoftacoma.org/collegeparkHD.

To submit a written comment, email planning@cityoftacoma.org or mail comments to 747 Market Street, Room, 349, Tacoma, WA 98402 through June 3, 2022.

A local historic district is an area of the city that has been added to the Tacoma Register of Historic Places in recognition of its history or character. Local historic districts are administered as overlay zones. Being located within a local historic district means that exterior changes to properties within the district require design review by the Landmarks Preservation Commission before permits are issued. However, projects that do not require permits, such as paint colors, gutters, and minor maintenance, do not require design review.

More information and documents are available at cityoftacoma.org/collegeparkHD.