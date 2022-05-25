Lt. Governor Denny Heck Working From Home After Positive Covid Test – The Suburban Times

Washington Office of the Lt. Governor announcement.

Lt. Governor Denny Heck released the following statement after testing positive for COVID-19:

“I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’m working from home and experiencing mild but unpleasant symptoms, similar to a bad head cold.

I’m glad to be vaccinated and double-boosted. I know my symptoms could be much worse if I wasn’t vaccinated, and I urge everyone eligible for a booster shot to go and get one.

I’ve begun a regimen of Paxlovid, one of the antiviral pills approved by the FDA for fighting COVID-19. Paxlovid and other treatments are now widely available in Washington state. I encourage anyone who tests positive to talk with their doctor or pharmacist about treatment options.

I previously tested positive in February but experienced no symptoms. Unfortunately COVID-19 reinfections can happen, and that’s another good reason to go and get that booster shot.

I look forward to resuming my full public schedule once cleared to do so.”

Note: Lt. Governor Heck and Gov. Inslee have not been in proximity to one another in recent days. Their cases are unrelated.