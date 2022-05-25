 Lt. Governor Denny Heck Working From Home After Positive Covid Test – The Suburban Times

Lt. Governor Denny Heck Working From Home After Positive Covid Test

Washington Office of the Lt. Governor announcement.

Lt. Governor Denny Heck released the following statement after testing positive for COVID-19:

“I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’m working from home and experiencing mild but unpleasant symptoms, similar to a bad head cold.

I’m glad to be vaccinated and double-boosted. I know my symptoms could be much worse if I wasn’t vaccinated, and I urge everyone eligible for a booster shot to go and get one.

I’ve begun a regimen of Paxlovid, one of the antiviral pills approved by the FDA for fighting COVID-19. Paxlovid and other treatments are now widely available in Washington state. I encourage anyone who tests positive to talk with their doctor or pharmacist about treatment options.

I previously tested positive in February but experienced no symptoms. Unfortunately COVID-19 reinfections can happen, and that’s another good reason to go and get that booster shot.

I look forward to resuming my full public schedule once cleared to do so.”

Note: Lt. Governor Heck and Gov. Inslee have not been in proximity to one another in recent days. Their cases are unrelated.

