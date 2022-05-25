 Chamber Military Affairs Forum to be held June 7 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Chamber Military Affairs Forum to be held June 7

· Leave a Comment ·

Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber announcement.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber, in partnership with South Sound Military and Communities Partnership, will hold it’s next Military Affairs Forum breakfast meetings at La Quinta Inn & Suites, 1425 East 27th Street, Tacoma on June 7, 2022  from 8:00am to 9:30am. Join our new President and CEO, Andrea Reay for this breakfast event and hear from our featured guest speaker Col. David A. Fazenbaker, Commander of the 62nd Airlift Wing at JBLM.  He will provide an update on what the 62nd Airlift Wing has been working on and the missions they’ve been supporting. All are welcome. Breafkast will be served.  Registration required. $25.00 Members Pre-Paid / $30.00 Member Walk-Ins / $35.00 Non-Members Pre-Paid / $40 Non-Member Walk-Ins.

Military Affairs Forum is a breakfast meeting created to enhance communication and opportunities between the civilian community and defense installations.

Register at bit.ly/MAF06072022

The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber is a member-based, business and economic-growth organization, dedicated to making the South Sound the most equitable and inclusive place to do business in Washington State.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.