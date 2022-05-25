Chamber Military Affairs Forum to be held June 7 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber announcement.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber, in partnership with South Sound Military and Communities Partnership, will hold it’s next Military Affairs Forum breakfast meetings at La Quinta Inn & Suites, 1425 East 27th Street, Tacoma on June 7, 2022 from 8:00am to 9:30am. Join our new President and CEO, Andrea Reay for this breakfast event and hear from our featured guest speaker Col. David A. Fazenbaker, Commander of the 62nd Airlift Wing at JBLM. He will provide an update on what the 62nd Airlift Wing has been working on and the missions they’ve been supporting. All are welcome. Breafkast will be served. Registration required. $25.00 Members Pre-Paid / $30.00 Member Walk-Ins / $35.00 Non-Members Pre-Paid / $40 Non-Member Walk-Ins.

Military Affairs Forum is a breakfast meeting created to enhance communication and opportunities between the civilian community and defense installations.

Register at bit.ly/MAF06072022

The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber is a member-based, business and economic-growth organization, dedicated to making the South Sound the most equitable and inclusive place to do business in Washington State.