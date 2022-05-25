Celebrate 2022 Historic Preservation Awards May 26 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The Tacoma Landmarks Preservation Commission will present the 2022 Historic Preservation Awards on May 26 from 6-8 p.m. on ZOOM (Dial-in: (253) 215 8782, Webinar ID: 897 7551 2920).

The awards celebrate the best in preservation projects and programming and recognize the significant efforts made by the preservation and heritage communities.

This year’s Historic Preservation Awards categories and recipients are:

Award Category 2022 Recipient(s) Outstanding Achievement in Community Engagement Tacoma Art Museum and eTc for the Kinsey African American Art & History Collection Outstanding Achievement in Many Voices, Many Stories Merilee Tanbara, for The House on Fawcett Outstanding Achievement in Broadening Perspectives in Preservation Buffalo Soldiers Museum Outstanding Achievement in Innovation in Preservation & Outreach Tacoma Noir Mystery Series Outstanding Achievement in Partnerships in Preservation Dickman Mill Park & Ghost Timbre Outstanding Achievement in Leadership in Preservation Roger Johnson Outstanding Landmark Nomination Tacoma Colored Women’s Club for Nettie Asberry House Nomination, 1219 S. 13th Street Outstanding Heritage/Legacy Business Rankos’ Stadium Pharmacy, 101 Tacoma Ave N Outstanding Achievement in Residential Renovation Scott & Donna Armstrong and Bob & Dawn Klimas for the Pratt House, 832 N. Steele Street Outstanding Achievement in Commercial Renovation North Alder Partners for the former Big Value shop, 2501 N. Alder Street

For more information, contact Historic Preservation Coordinator Susan Johnson at sjohnson7@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 281-7445.