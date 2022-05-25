 Celebrate 2022 Historic Preservation Awards May 26 – The Suburban Times

Celebrate 2022 Historic Preservation Awards May 26

City of Tacoma announcement.

The Tacoma Landmarks Preservation Commission will present the 2022 Historic Preservation Awards on May 26 from 6-8 p.m. on ZOOM (Dial-in: (253) 215 8782, Webinar ID: 897 7551 2920).

The awards celebrate the best in preservation projects and programming and recognize the significant efforts made by the preservation and heritage communities.

This year’s Historic Preservation Awards categories and recipients are:

Award Category2022 Recipient(s)
Outstanding Achievement in Community EngagementTacoma Art Museum and eTc for the Kinsey African American Art & History Collection
Outstanding Achievement in Many Voices, Many StoriesMerilee Tanbara, for The House on Fawcett
Outstanding Achievement in Broadening Perspectives in PreservationBuffalo Soldiers Museum
Outstanding Achievement in Innovation in Preservation & OutreachTacoma Noir Mystery Series
Outstanding Achievement in Partnerships in PreservationDickman Mill Park & Ghost Timbre
Outstanding Achievement in Leadership in PreservationRoger Johnson
Outstanding Landmark NominationTacoma Colored Women’s Club for Nettie Asberry House Nomination, 1219 S. 13th Street
Outstanding Heritage/Legacy BusinessRankos’ Stadium Pharmacy, 101 Tacoma Ave N
Outstanding Achievement in Residential RenovationScott & Donna Armstrong and Bob & Dawn Klimas for the Pratt House, 832 N. Steele Street
Outstanding Achievement in Commercial RenovationNorth Alder Partners for the former Big Value shop, 2501 N. Alder Street

 

For more information, contact Historic Preservation Coordinator Susan Johnson at sjohnson7@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 281-7445.

