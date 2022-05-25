Annual Donut Dash 5K returns – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

Presented by Pierce County Parks, the Donut Dash 5K returns with a virtual run option happening June 24-26 and an in-person event on Saturday, June 25, at the Foothills Trail in Orting.

Participants must pre-register online by Monday, June 13. All participants receive a Donut Dash 5K keepsake medal.

Virtual Donut Dash 5K, June 24-26

The virtual Donut Dash can be done at your own pace and location of choice. Registration costs $20.

In-person Donut Dash 5K, June 25

The course starts and finishes at the Orting City Park using the Foothills Trail, which is paved and provides flat areas and easy slopes. The 5K course is USATF-certified and chip timed. Results will be available on the Pierce County Parks website the week after the race. Other highlights include a pre-race warmup hosted by Jazzercise, a photo booth, lawn games, plus coffee and snacks.

All ages and abilities are invited to run, walk, skip, or roll through the Donut Dash. The cost is $30 for ages 13 and up, $15 for youth 12 and under. Legendary Doughnuts will be providing doughnuts at the finish line for race participants.

To learn more and to register for the virtual or in-person event, visit the Donut Dash 5K website.