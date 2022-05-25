A Sand-sational Way to Greet Summer – The Suburban Times

Submitted by South Hill Mall.

Is it time to hit the beach? Well, maybe not quite yet but a trip to South Hill Mall will make you feel like you’ve arrived. The Macy’s Court will soon be the home to It’s a Sandsational Celebration. From May 25 through 28, professional sand sculptors will turn over 20 tons of sand into a unique work of art that honors the local community. Spectators are welcome to stop by, watch the sculptors work and maybe even pick up a few tips for their own creations. It’s a Sandsational Celebration will be on display in South Hill Mall’s Macy’s Court for 10 weeks.

The creative force behind It’s a Sandsational Celebration is sculptor Matt Long. Since 2001, Long has created innumerable sand sculptures around the world for competitive, civic and corporate events. He has placed in four World Championship competitions and was a cast member for the Travel Channel show Sand Masters. He has created sand sculptures in far-flung venues like Thailand, New Zealand and New York’s Times Square. Assisting Long will be fellow sculptors Brian Belcher, Brian Wigglesworth, Andy Daily, Greg Grady, Karen Fralich and Matthew Deibert.

South Hill Mall, located at Highway 512 and South Meridian Street in Puyallup, Washington, has been serving the people of the South Sound area since 1988. South Hill Mall is owned and managed in association with the Cafaro family of companies, based in Niles, Ohio. Cafaro, one of the nation’s largest privately held shopping center developers, has developed more than 30 million square feet of retail space in 14 states. Learn more at www.cafarocompany.com.